VA Honors Women’s History Month with Veterans Art Exhibit Open House

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Topeka VA Medical Center will showcase national and local Women Veterans art with a special open house to recognize and promote awareness of Women Veterans Military Service.

The Women Veterans Art exhibit is a collaborative effort between the Center for Women Veterans, the Veterans Artist Program, and women Veterans from around the nation.

The exhibit features art created by ten women Veterans from around various parts of the United States along with pictures of their art work and short biographies. In addition art work from local women Veteran will also be on display.

The open house will be on Wednesday, March 8th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Topeka VA Medical Center Building 1 Medical Library, located at 2200 SW Gage Blvd in Topeka.