Washington Post Editor Martin Baron to Present Landon Lecture

Martin Baron, executive editor for the Washington Post, will present Kansas State University’s 176th Landon Lecture at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, in Forum Hall of the K-State Student Union. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Baron has also led newsrooms at the Boston Globe, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and the Miami Herald for a collective 11 Pulitzer Prizes awarded under his leadership..

In Baron’s current position at the Post he oversees print and digital news operations and manages about 700 journalists.