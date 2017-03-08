Another one bites the dust – 4 Olives Wine Bar CLOSED

4 Olives Wine Bar in Manhattan has announced on its Facebook page that they will permanently close as of Tuesday, March 7th, 2017.

The post in its entirety reads:

Last Call

It is my sad task to let you all know that after thirteen years in business, tonight was our last night open.

We will be closed after March 7, 2017.

I have attempted to every possible action to avoid closing, but have been unsuccessful. Without the proper leadership, the last year is too much to overcome.

I am of course sad for myself and my family, but most of all I am sad that I can’t continue for all of the guests that supported us so much over the years. Every business model out there said that Manhattan could never support a restaurant like 4 Olives, and yet you did. For that I will forever be thankful. While I am forlorn over the events of this last year, I am lucky to be alive, and have a second half of my life to look forward to. This is however the end of my time in Manhattan. We will be moving as soon as the kids finish the school year.

I can never thank Manhattan enough for all that you have done for us, this is truly a wonderful city and I am proud to have been a part of it for the last twenty six years. I truly hope that this continues to be such a wonderful place to live for everyone.

Best Wishes Always. ENJOY!

Scott & Rachel