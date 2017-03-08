Greyhound looking for permanent bus stop in Junction City

Greyhound Bus Lines is looking to relocate it’s bus stop into Junction City.

The current stop is located in Grandview Plaza just off of Interstate 70; the owner of the property being utilized has decided to terminate their agreement with Greyhound.

Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said that he is working with Greyhound officials to keep the service in the community.

“They came to the City looking for some public land where they go do it, and basically we’re going to try to work with them and give them one month to use the Spin City parking lot,” said Dinkel.

The use of the parking lot at Spin City will not be a permanent bus stop for Greyhound in Junction City, but it gives the City and Greyhound time to find a permanent solution to keep the service available to residents.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to have a bus service stop in this town, because there’s [a lot of] people that come into this community and leave this community by bus,” said Dinkel.

Spin City is owned by the City of Junction City.