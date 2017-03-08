K-State students get taste of Army life at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Students from Kansas State University’s Quest Freshman Honorary organization will get a taste of Army life when they tour Fort Riley as the invited guests of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, March 10.

While on post, the students will view several aircraft operated by the “Demon” brigade, have lunch at one of Fort Riley’s award-winning dining facilities and see where Soldiers live and work.

Quest is a student organization at K-State that works to develop freshmen into leaders. Freshmen in the program are mentored by seniors in the Blue Key Honor Society, a nationwide group that recognizes upperclassmen at colleges and universities for an “exemplary and balanced record of achievement inside and outside the classroom,” according to the society’s website.

Soldiers will show students the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, the CH-47 Chinook helicopter and MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system. In addition, the students will have the opportunity to try three aircraft simulators used by Soldiers to prepare for missions.