Kenneth W. “Ken” Witt, 67, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS.

A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the visitation. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation or to the Geary County Fish and Game.