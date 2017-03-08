Red Flag Warning Issued Wednesday, March 8th

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 8th. This affects the counties of Geary, Dickinson, Riley, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee (in our immediate area).

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any and all outdoor burning should be avoided.