After 18-hour debate, GOP takes first step to dismantle Obamacare

by 1 Comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won the first round in their fight to dismantle “Obamacare.” After nearly 18 hours of debate, Republicans in the House Ways and Means Committee pushed through legislation to abolish the tax penalty the Affordable Health Care Act imposes on people who don’t purchase insurance.

 

  Former President Barack Obama’s so-called individual mandate is perhaps the part of the health care law that Republicans most detest.  

 

  • John

    Didn’t take this long for Democrats to get it approved. Just sign it and find out what is in it later. Bet they are proud of it.