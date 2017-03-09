Annual Chapman St. Patrick’s Day Parade March. 15th

The 23rd annual Chapman EDC St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Wednesday, March 15th at 1:00 pm.

Line up for the parade will begin at 12:30 pm in the Chapman Middle School parking lot. Three prizes of $25.00 will be awarded for best entry.

The Lions Club will provide free hotdogs and Pepsi after the parade.

—

Additional events taking place in Chapman include:

Thursday, March 16th:

5:00 pm: Chapman Valley Home Fun Night, Chili Feed for donation – tickets sold for prize drawing at 6:30 pm

Saturday, March 18th:

8:30 am: Dickinson County 4H Baseball at the USD 473 District Gym