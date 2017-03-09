Barn Baseball Academy hosting three day youth camp

The Barn Baseball Academy will host a three day instructional camp for members of the Junction City community and JCJBA players. The camp will focus on fundamental skills in hitting, pitching, defense, and base running.

Drew Biery is the Coach and owner for the Barn Baseball Academy.

The camp, for athletes in 3rd through 8th grade, is March 20th – 22nd from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Rathert Field in Junction City.

Each player that attends the camp will receive

individual instruction

t-shirt

interaction with JCHS players

opportunity to take the field with the Blue Jays on April 18th

free admission to the Blue Jay game on April 18th

Early bird registration is $50, otherwise registration is $60.

Register for the camp by visiting https://www.thebarnbaseball.com/ Send all checks/cash, payable to Drew Biery at 4433 Brookes Ct. Manhattan, KS 66502.

For questions or more information call Drew Biery at 402-619-0724.