Fire causes $75,000 in damages to Junction City residence

On Thursday, March 9th at 2:21 am the Junction City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a residential structure fire at 2706 Oakwood Dr.

Firefighters were advised that the fire was at the rear of the structure with a propane bottle on the deck and all occupants were out of the house. The first units on the scene began working the structure fire at the rear of the residence and extinguished the fire in the rear of the structure with a quick fire attack.

The fire spread to the attic area of the structure from the outside deck. Firefighters opened the roof and interior crews opened the ceiling up in the involved area and extinguished fire extension in the attic. Ventilation of the structure was completed to remove smoke.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, the result of improperly discarded smoking material.

JCFD Chief Terry Johnson confirmed that damage estimates were $75,000 to the contents and structure.