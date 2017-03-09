Geary County – A Community Supporting Breastfeeding

Three years of work has gone into Geary County being awarded the Community Supporting Breastfeeding designation.

Ashley King, Breastfeeding Coalition Co-Chair, said that there were a lot of steps in the process toward earning the designation.

“You have to have so many businesses that allow breastfeeding, you have to have so many employers that have received a designation award and childcare providers; so, it’s been a process to get everybody on the same page and educated,” said King. “We are one of 14 counties in the state that have received the designation.”

The Geary County Breastfeeding Coalition is working to normalize breastfeeding in the community.

“It’s important for people to understand that breastfeeding is normal, so that’s what our goal has been -to make sure that there’s no barriers in our community,” said King.

A Community Supporting Breastfeeding Celebration was held at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Wednesday, March 8th.