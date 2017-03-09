Home builder charged in alleged theft ring involving Kan. property

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma custom-home builder has been indicted after accusations of involvement in an organized theft ring.

The Oklahoman reports that 43-year-old Dennis Lee is among six defendants charged by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma City. Lee owns Richardson Homes LLC.

An indictment filed Feb. 22 but made public Wednesday alleges that the individuals involved would transport stolen vehicles and riding lawn mowers in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Grand jurors allege the stolen property was stored at Lee’s business.

Lee has been charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods across state lines, possession of a stolen tractor and golf cart, and illegal possession of firearms. Lee had denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, Lee could be sentenced to years in prison and fined thousands of dollars.