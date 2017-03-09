Kansas Works Job Fair TODAY

Over 50 employers will be in attendance for the job fair hosted by the State of Kansas today.

The job fair, located at the Holiday Inn in Manhattan, is one of eleven that that the state will host.

“They are being put on by Kansas Works, the Kansas Department of Commerce; the one that we’re having in Manhattan is at the Holiday Inn – in the fall we have one in Junction City,” said Jo Brunner, Kansas Works.

The job fair begins at 2:30 pm with the first half hour dedicated to Veterans, active duty service members transitioning out of the military, and their families.

“We’ve also partnered with the Manhattan Area Technical College on this event, so we’re inviting the MATC students to come at 2:30 pm (with Military) and then at 3:00 we are open to the public,” said Brunner.

Brunner suggests dressing up one level from the job you currently have or for the job you want.

“If you need help in trying to find out what the appropriate wear is, how to handle and get the best out of the job fair you can contact or come in to the Junction City or Manhattan Workforce Centers and work with our staff,” said Brunner.

The job fair is from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Holiday Inn in Manhattan located at 1641 Anderson Avenue.