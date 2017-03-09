KSU President Inauguration set for April 28th

The inauguration of the 14th President of Kansas State University, retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers will be on Friday, April 28th.

Myers, a native of Merriam, Kansas is a 1965 graduate of Kansas State University. Myers earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering before continuing his education and going on to become one of the most decorated Air Force Officials in history.

The inauguration will be at 10:00 am on April 28th in McCain Auditorium.

The President’s full bio can be accessed here.