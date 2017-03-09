JC Post

Wednesday State Tournament Basketball Scores

Kansas Prep Scores
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press

 

Bishop Seabury Academy 59, Ness City 47

Hoxie 74, Sedan 57

Salina Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54

St. John 51, Pittsburg Colgan 38

Class 4A State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal

Abilene 83, Mulvane 58

Andover Central 77, KC Piper 71

Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47

McPherson 65, Labette County 47

Division II
Quarterfinal

Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45

Pratt 69, Burlington 48

Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51

Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69

Class 6A State Tournament
Quarterfinal

BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37

BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54

Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT

Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal

Centralia 67, Quinter 34

Hanover 49, Dighton 34

Olpe 61, Stockton 53

South Central 62, Rural Vista 43

Division II
Quarterfinal

Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46

Waverly 49, Wetmore 44

Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 37

Class 3A State Tournament
Quarterfinal

Cheney 44, Council Grove 29

Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Wichita Independent 29

Hugoton 44, Riley County 24

Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37

Class 5A State Tournament
Quarterfinal

Leavenworth 45, Newton 40

Maize 51, DeSoto 17

Salina Central 58, KC Schlagle 47

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Wichita Bishop Carroll 23