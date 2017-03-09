Wednesday State Tournament Basketball Scores

Kansas Prep Scores
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Bishop Seabury Academy 59, Ness City 47
Hoxie 74, Sedan 57
Salina Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
St. John 51, Pittsburg Colgan 38
|Class 4A State Tournament
|Division I
|Quarterfinal
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
Andover Central 77, KC Piper 71
Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
|Division II
|Quarterfinal
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
|Class 6A State Tournament
|Quarterfinal
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Class 1A State Tournament
|Division I
|Quarterfinal
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
Olpe 61, Stockton 53
South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
|Division II
|Quarterfinal
Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 37
|Class 3A State Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Cheney 44, Council Grove 29
Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Wichita Independent 29
Hugoton 44, Riley County 24
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
|Class 5A State Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
Maize 51, DeSoto 17
Salina Central 58, KC Schlagle 47
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Wichita Bishop Carroll 23