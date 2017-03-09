Wild Game Feed Saturday in Chapman

The American Legion Post 240 in Chapman has been hosting a Wild Game Feed that dates back to the 1970s.

The event, which takes months of planning, often features over 20 different types of meat ranging from beaver, wild turkey, bison, and fish.

There will also be a “mystery meat” sample for attendees to taste and try to guess and if they guess correctly they win a door prize. One year the “mystery meat” was cougar.

The Game Feed is this Saturday, March 11th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In order to eat, you must have a ticket – ticket sales begin at 5:00 pm.

There will be raffles, and door prizes. There is no cost to attend, but Goodwill items or a $10 donation are suggested.

Funds collected at the event will go toward youth programs in Chapman.

For more information call 922-6443.