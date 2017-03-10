Blue & Gold Market – Saturday!

The annual Blue & Gold Market at Saint Xavier is this Saturday, March 11th from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

This is a fundraising event for Saint Xavier schools that features several different types of vendors including an open photography booth.

“We have LulaRoe, which is very popular among the women…we have Britt’s farm coming that will have some of their homemade goods, we have Origami Owl which is a necklace company…we will have Mary Kay, we will have Munson’s Prime which is also donating the meat for our lunch that will be available,” said PTO representative Nicole Berry.

A $1 admission charge makes you eligible for the 50/50 drawing.

“Once you pay the dollar then any money that we raise, a 50/50 would be half the money goes to the person with the winning ticket and the other half goes back to the school,” said Berry.

There will be additional arts and crafts sales as well as a bake sale.

This event is being sponsored by the Saint Xavier Catholic School PTO.