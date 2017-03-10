Chase for a Cause April 22

The Geary Community Hospital sponsored “Chase for a Cause” is Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

You can actually pick up a packet on Friday, April 21 at the hospital and race day on the 22 there will also be late registration and packet pick up at GCH.

The 5K walk / run will begin in front of the GCH Surgery Center at 9 a.m. with the kids fun run starting at that same location at 10:15 a.m.

There will be an awards ceremony, door prizes, kid’s entertainment and food in the hospital’s front parking lot.

“Chase for a Cause” is a fundraising 5K walk / run designed to help raise money for various Junction City and Geary County organizations. Twenty dollars of your registration fee will go to the organization of your choice from this year’s approved charities.

There will be cash prizes for the top finishers. They will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers and for the first place male and female masters participants. The top three finishers in each age group will also receive medals.