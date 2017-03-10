Daylight Saving Time Returns Sunday

Daylight Saving Time returns on Sunday, March 12th.

Mary Knapp, Kansas State University Climatologist, said it’s time to apply the phrase Spring Forward, Fall Back.

“Despite the name, we really aren’t saving daylight – we’re essentially switching the time when the daylight occurs,” said Knapp.

Many believe that Benjamin Franklin was the first to champion the idea of “daylight saving”, but according to History, it was actually William Willet who published a brochure with his hypothesis in 1907 entitled The Waste of Daylight.

Contrary to belief, not everyone in the United States participates in Daylight Saving Time. Hawaii and Arizona exclude themselves from the practice as well as the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Approximately 25% of the world’s population participates in Daylight Savings time.

The current application for Daylight Savings became standard with the amendment of the Uniform Time Act in 1966 which became effective in 2007, according to Knapp.

“Since then, in the Spring officially, at 1:59 am the clocks are switched to 3 am instead of 2 am in the second Sunday of March,” said Knapp.