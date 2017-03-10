Exchange Bank Consolidating Operations

The Exchange Bank in Junction City is consolidating operations into their main bank building at 702 North Washington Street (photo).

Ken Mortenson, Bank President, confirmed that their west branch located at 1038 W 6th Street will be closed as part of the consolidation.

“We’ve just got to adapt to a changing bank environment, it’s so convenient and secure to use internet banking products or the mobile applications/mobile banking apps, that it’s just the need for two facilities this close together just isn’t practical,” said Mortenson. “We’re going to keep the ATM out there, but we’re going to close the office.”

Consolidating two buildings into one will require moving employees as well.

“We’re hoping to find something for all of [the employees],” said Mortenson who added that the consolidation will benefit overall operations at Exchange Bank.

“It helps us consolidate and we can work on our customer service better, and rather than having two different areas where we’re having to spread things out about it’s all just done in one location; it’s going to be an inconvenience for some of our customers and we apologize for that, but this is just the world we live in right now.”

The consolidation will be effective on May 31, 2017.