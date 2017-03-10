Friday Night High School State Tournament Scores

Kansas Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Hanover 64, St. Francis 44
South Gray 58, Burlingame 56
|Division II
|Semifinal
Hartford 57, Hutchinson Central Christian 50
Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44
|Class 2A State Tournament
|Semifinal
St. John 52, Bishop Seabury Academy 51, 6OT
|Class 3A State Tournament
|Semifinal
Cheney 49, Southeast Saline 41
Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 35
|Class 4A State Tournament
|Division I
|Semifinal
Bishop Miege 54, Abilene 36
McPherson 61, Andover Central 51
|Division II
|Semifinal
Holcomb 73, Topeka Hayden 69, OT
Pratt 76, Wichita Collegiate 65
|Class 5A State Tournament
|Semifinal
KC Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 38
Shawnee Heights 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 55
|Class 6A State Tournament
|Semifinal
BV Northwest 67, Lawrence Free State 40
Lawrence 41, BV North 36
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Class 1A State Tournament
|Division I
|Semifinal
Hanover 58, Centralia 57
Olpe 58, South Central 47
|Division II
|Semifinal
Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41
|Class 2A State Tournament
|Semifinal
Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41
Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47
|Class 3A State Tournament
|Semifinal
Cheney 54, Hays-TMP-Marian 43
Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37
|Class 4A State Tournament
|Division I
|Semifinal
Bishop Miege 41, Circle 33
McPherson 54, KC Piper 38
|Division II
|Semifinal
Girard 43, Scott City 19
Jefferson West 53, Andale 35
|Class 5A State Tournament
|Semifinal
Maize 54, Salina Central 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38
|Class 6A State Tournament
|Semifinal
Derby 50, Wichita West 48
Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44