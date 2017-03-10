Kansas police officer improving after run over by suspect’s SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Wichita police department officials on Friday provided an update in the recovery process of injured officer Brian Arterburn.

He is improving each day, according to a social media report. “Brian, his family, and the Wichita Police Department appreciates the community support and prayers during this tough time.

He will be going to rehab soon.

Arterburn, a 25-year-veteran of the police force suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain, after he was run over by a suspect in a stolen SUV in early February.

Police encouraged everyone to continue to keep Brian and his family in your thoughts and prayers for continual improvement.