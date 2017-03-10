Oak Leaf Itch Mite in Kansas for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Oak Leaf Itch Mite is back again in 2017.

The small mite is found in lawns, windbreaks and anywhere that pin oak trees are planted. Raymond Cloyd, Kansas State University Horticulturalist, confirmed the development early in the year.

“Right now because of a mild Winter, or lack of Winter, there’s some prospects of high survivability of the mite, and consequently there may be a fourth year of the Oak Leaf Itch Mite in Kansas,” said Cloyd.

A cause for concern is that little is known about the itch mite, because they are not necessarily present every year – this is the first time in Kansas that they’ve occurred in four consecutive years, making them difficult to study.

The bites can sometimes resemble that of chiggers, but the bites are often in different areas on the body and the intense itch associated with the mites helps to differentiate them. Chigger bites are often on the lower half of the body, while the mites leave their mark on the neck, shoulders and back.

There is no effective treatment for the rash that occurs when bitten by the mites, but the bites are not considered to be dangerous.

The best defense against the oak leaf itch mite, according to Cloyd, is to avoid oak trees, or wear protective clothing when you are around them; itch mites are known to also inhabit lawns and landscapes of homes.