Larry Nguyen, 46, of Junction City, passed away on March 9, 2017 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2017 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Father Gale Hammerschmidt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at St. Xavier Catholic Church 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 with Rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Xavier Catholic Church.