Swap Shop – March 10, 2017

Today’s Coach’s/1420 KJCK Birthday Club Winner – Mildred Hicks

Selling – Kawasaki 125 cc motorcycle, 210-6391

Selling – 1,000 watt JVC theater system, 307-6193

Selling – 4 x 8′ utility trailer with two ramps, 238-5511

Buy – Lazy Boy rocker; or repair of a Lazy Boy rocker, 223-7464 after 6 p.m.

Buy – Adult three-wheel tricycle,  238-2364

Selling – Two desk top stereo systems, 375-4188

Buy – Large microwave, 293-2353

Selling – 1948 Ford 8-N tractor, 226-0130

Selling – 11 x 8′ canopy; full and twin size bed sheets; pressure washer, 226-3740

 

 

 

  • Kelly Ballard

    JCNaz Preschool is hosting an INDOOR garage sale Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 8am-12pm! Please enter the marked door closest to Orchseln’s. Some items include: clothes (men, women, boys and girls), shoes, housewares, dishes, dressing table with mirror and stool, coffee table and 2 end tables, bags, tires, lamps, games, stuffed animals and children’s toys.