Kansas man hospitalized after crash during police chase

LINN COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident after a crash during a police pursuit just after 12p.m. on Saturday in Linn County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Kevin S. Gedrose, 28, Garnet, was fleeing from police east bound on 2400th Road three miles northwest of Parker.

The driver ran the stop sign at Devlin Road and hit a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Tanner Shane Ogden, 38, Pleasanton, that was northbound on Develin Road.

Ogden was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Gedrose refused transport for treatment.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Details on what prompted the chase and possible charges were not available.