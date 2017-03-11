KDOT to Begin Traffic Signalization Project

KDOT will begin the Traffic Signalization project for the intersection of 6th and Franklin in Junction City on Monday.

Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, stated that traffic at the intersection of 6th Street east and west of Washington Street, and Franklin Street between 7th and 5th Streets will be inconvenienced during the road construction for the next two months. Motorists will need to follow the posted work zone signs and pay attention to the construction traffic.

Full access to all businesses within the affected area will be provided.

The work involved in the project will include removing and replacing curb and gutter, sidewalk, asphalt and installing new traffic signals.