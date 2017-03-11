JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Police warn of skimmers at Kansas gas stations

by Leave a Comment

Skimmers found on bank ATM in July 2015

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a report of skimmers at multiple gas station in Manhattan.

The device is placed over credit and debit card readers to illegally obtain information.

Police reported on social media they were unsure if there are other, undiscovered skimmers. They urged residents to consider paying inside instead of at the pump this weekend.

They also reminded citizens to check your accounts regularly for fraudulent activity.

Since 2015, skimmers have been reported on bank ATMs in Wichita, Salina and in Finney County.