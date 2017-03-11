Search underway for inmate who escaped from Kan. jail

RUSSELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Russell County Jail.

Just after 4a.m. on Saturday, Jason Lesage escaped from the jail, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Department.

He was last wearing white thermal underwear and no shoes. If you have seen him or know his location call 911. Do not try to approach him.

At 7:20 a.m., a vehicle reported stolen in Russell was located in the southeast part of Dorrance.

Deputies are in Dorrance looking for any suspicious activity. They believe this is related to the escape.

They urge anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.

Lesage has previous conviction for burglary, forgery, weapons and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.