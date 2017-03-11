USD 475 Receives Additional Heavy Impact Aid Payment

Geary USD 475 has received $1.2 million in additional Heavy Impact Aid funds from the federal government. District officials report that the funds from the 2014-15 school were received this past week. That payment had not been anticipated.

William Clark, Director of Business Operations, said, “Additional payments aren’t uncommon for Heavy Impact Aid. Allotments can increase depending on how much money is appropriated. If the entirety of funds is not given out, additional payments can be distributed.

During the 2014-15 school year, USD 475 originally anticipated an allotment of 75% of the total funds for which they qualified. This allotment changed to a total of 85% earlier this week when the district received the additional funds. This $1.2 million is not part of the Heavy Impact Aid payment that the district expects as part of its checks and balances for a new high school. That payment is expected later this month.

“We’ve said several times, to move forward with a new high school we need three things to happen. First, gain approval for state funds, which will be on the State Board of Education consent agenda on March 14th. Next, we need to receive the Heavy Impact Aid payment. Lastly, the community will need to pass the bond election on May 9th,” stated Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt.

Witt will travel to Washington D.C. this weekend to meet with local representatives and officials with the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools.