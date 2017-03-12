Big Response for Cans for Kansas Honor Flights

There was a strong response in Geary County for the Cans for Kansas Honor Flight.

The program collects aluminum cans which are used to raise money to send veterans to Washington D.C. to view the war memorials that were built in their honor.

Warren Vincent, program coordinator, said the program goes to nine counties and the turnout in Geary County was probably the best turnout ever in the six years of the program’s existence. “I’m sure there’s going to be over a thousand ( cans ), probably close to 1400.” The aluminum cans are transported to Hutchinson, Kansas.

Vincent paid a visit to the American Legion Post 45 on Saturday to collect the cans and any monetary donations. The cans are taken to Hutchinson. “to Midwest Iron and Metal. They give us 55 cents a pound for the cause. Nobody else will touch that price. We recycle about 700 pounds a week. My goal this year is to fund about 25 veterans.”

To apply for a trip on a Kansas Honor Flight visit kansashonorflight.org. The three-day two-night trip is provided free for the veterans.

Cans for Kansas Honor Flights will return to Junction City on June 3 to collect more cans.