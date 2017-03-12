Evidence from former Kan. man’s trial moves to bombing museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Evidence from Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols’ state murder trial will not be housed at the museum and memorial that honor those killed in the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S.

Nichols was at home in Kansas at the time of the bombing.

The Oklahoman reports 32 filing cabinets and numerous computer towers, photos, maps and diagrams were moved last week to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum’s climate-controlled archives. The collection eventually will be incorporated into exhibits.

Former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven W. Taylor oversaw the trial and said the files are sacred. Taylor said Nichols hated the government, but that same government gave him a fair trial.

Nichols is in a federal prison in Colorado serving life terms without the possibility of release.

Bomber Timothy McVeigh was executed in 2001. The 1995 attack killed 168 people.