And so it begins….March Madness 2017

March is the time of the year that college basketball fans live for – March Madness, and this year’s NCAA tournament is sure to do just that – serve up a heap of madness.

The first games include Kansas State taking on Wake Forest Tuesday evening as part of the First Four games. If the 20-13 Wildcats are able to knock off the 19-13 Demon Deacons, they advance to a Friday night game versus Cincinnati as part of the South bracket. If the Wildcats are able to defeat Cincinnati (29-5), they will play either Kent State or UCLA in the following round on Sunday, March 19th.

In the Midwest region, Kansas is the 1 seed taking on the winner of the First Four game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis on Friday, March 17th. If the Jayhawks are able to coast to the Regional Championship, it will virtually be a home game, as the Midwest Regional Championships are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Top seeds in each region include Kansas in the Midwest, North Carolina in the South, Gonzaga in the West, and Villanova in the East.

The real fun of March Madness is filling out the bracket hoping your favorite team soars to the National Championship game on April 3rd.

Are you #KU, or #KState; or are you rooting for fan favorites UNC, Duke or Kentucky?

Click here for a printable NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship bracket and tell us your predictions in the comments below.