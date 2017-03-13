Award Recipients at Blue Jay Basketball Postseason Assembly

100% summer attendance – DeAndre Eaves

90% summer attendance – Lonnie Autry, AJ Range, Kenson Henderson, Davante King, Aaron Hamilton, Kody Westerhaus, AJ Dickerson, Calvin Range, QuaVez Humphries, Darrin Battiste

No missed practices – Lonnie Autry, AJ Range, Cody Magee, DeAndre Eaves, Aaron Hamilton, Aurthur Pine, Markell Samuel, JoJo Nieves, Darrin Battiste

Practice player of the year – Elijah Gardner

Top newcomer – Tye Dale

Most improved – AJ Range

Best teammate – Cody Magee

Charges taken – Xavier Cason

Offensive MVP – AJ Dickerson

Defensive MVP – Aaron Hamilton

Champion’s Club – AJ Range, Davanate King, Aaron Hamilton, Kody Westerhaus, AJ Dickerson

Criteria for the Blue Jay Champions Club

–The Club includes includes members of the boys basketball team that have displayed five intangibles of the program, including character, toughness, accountability, family and extra effort. The members successfully completed a list of high achieving goals set throughout the summer and winter. They include 90% attendance to summer workouts, attend summer team camp, participate in one summer tournament, complete required amount of fundraising, no unexcused abscences ( failure to communicate prior to abscence ), show high character on and off the court, 3.0 gpa or higher, five or more community service hours, and volunteer at one Junior Jays practice and / or game.