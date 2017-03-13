Blue Jay Basketball Spring Skills Academy

Junction City High School boys head basketball coach Nate Schmitt will conduct the Spring Skills Academy for third through eighth grade boys. The camp will focus on fundamentals such as ball handling, shooting and passing.

Dates for the academy include April 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th plus May 2nd from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Shenk Gym.

The cost to participate is $25. All campers will receive a t-shirt. Make checks payable to Jays Basketball. The registration deadline is the first day of camp.

You can contact Nate Schmitt at 620-521-2069 or at nateschmitt@usd475.org if you have questions.