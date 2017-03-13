Fake Patty’s Day Incidents Cut in Half by Cold Weather

Incidents during Fake Patty’s Day festivities in Manhattan were significantly lower than previous years.

Alexander Robinson, Riley County Public Information Officer, said that incidents were down because there were fewer participants.

“I think the main factor is that the weather was not cooperating with partiers; it was significantly colder than it has been on previous Saint Patty’s Days and it snowed as well, I think that helped keep some of the traffic down which means there weren’t nearly as many people outside partying as there would be otherwise,” said Robinson.

Robinson noted that incidents decreased by nearly 50% for the festivities this year with just over 300 citations issued.

“Most of them were MIPs, MICs, open containers – those were the vast majority [of citations]; we had a couple of disorderly conducts, which means someone was either fighting or trying to fight someone, and then we had a couple of drug cases as well,” said Robinson.

Multiple police agencies were active on the social media sites throughout the day Saturday, giving the public an interactive look at the work of an officer.

“It’s a great way to illustrate all of the things that we see day to day in a very compacted time frame…it gives a little bit of glimpse into the life of a police officer,” said Robinson.

No major accidents or alcohol related deaths were reported in connection with Fake Patty’s Day 2017.