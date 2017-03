The Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club will host a “Garage Sale Fundraiser” this Saturday, March 18th.

Event time is from 8:00 am until noon at 312 N. Kiowa Court in Junction City.

Monies raised from the garage sale will be donated to youth activities sponsored by the Optimists.

Among the items for sale is a piano in “excellent condition” and many miscellaneous items are bargain prices.

For more information contact Dr. Ferrell Miller at 307-0261.