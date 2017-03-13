UPDATE: Kansas man dies in rollover crash

EDWARDS COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. on Sunday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Cadillac Escalade driven by Kevin T. Keen, 24, Ponca City, OK., was southbound on U.S. 183 eight miles south of U.S. 50.

The driver failed to negotiate the first curve, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the south ditch.

A passenger in the vehicle Cody O. Steele, 37, Salina, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to McKillip Memorial Funeral Home.

Keen was transported to the Edward County Hospital.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

