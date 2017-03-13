Nebraska Man Sentenced in Geary County District Court

A Beatrice, Nebraska man, Dylan Binnick, has received a 59-month prison term. The sentence was handed down in Geary County District Court.

According to Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell, Binnick pleaded no contest and was found guilty of attempted second degree murder. He was given credit for time served in jail.

Binnick was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy in September in an incident on Skiddy Road. Authorities reported he was lifeflighted to a Topeka hospital, and no surgery was required.

After the incident, Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf confirmed deputies responded to the rural Geary County site in response to a report of a possible vehicle accident with suspicious subjects walking in the area of Skiddy Road and Skiddy West. When deputies arrived in the area they made contact with the subjects who were walking on Skiddy Road after an earlier accident near the Geary – Morris County line. Wolf indicated one of them, identified as Binnick, was apprehensive about giving up any identification, but finally did so, then drew a gun out of his waistband on a deputy who was placed in a threatening situation , who drew his weapon and shot Binnick in the right side of the chest.

Binnick was then transported to the hospital where again…no surgery was required.