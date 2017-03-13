Officers find skimmers at two ‘Shop Quick’ locations in Manhattan, there may be others

MANHATTAN, KAN. – On March 9 and March 10, 2017, officers responded to 2 separate calls from local gas stations reporting they had found “skimmers”, or devices that can be used to obtain credit or debit card information from customers paying at the pump. Both devices found were located inside the pump, and were undetectable without opening the pumps.

The gas stations in question are the Shop Quick at 529 Richards Dr. and the Shop Quick at 430 Fort Riley Blvd. If you used either gas station to purchase gas from the pump, please review your bank statements for any fraudulent activity. If fraudulent activity is located, please call dispatch at 785-537-2112 to report the crime.

It should be noted that internal skimmers are becoming more common across the country. These skimmers are not detectable by consumers, so the best way to protect yourself is to make it a habit to monitor your bank statements and credit reports on a regular basis.

Rumors have been swirling about skimmers at other gas stations in town. Please note that no additional skimmers have been located at this time.