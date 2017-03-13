Police identify victims in Kansas triple-murder; search for vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a triple-murder and have persons of interest in custody.

Just after 11p.m. on Sunday police responded to a home in the 100 Block of NW Grant in Topeka for a welfare check and found the bodies of two men and one woman, according to a media release.

Police identified the victims as Nicole Fisher, 38; Matthew Leavitt, 19 and Luke Davis, 20, all of Topeka.

Police continue to look for a red, 2006 Pontiac G6 in connection with the case, according to a media release.

Names of the suspects were not released.

