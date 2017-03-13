Prescribed Burning Roundtable Discussion to be held in Junction City

With the pasture burning season rapidly approaching, landowners often have questions or receive conflicting information about prescribed burning.

The Geary County Extension Office, in conjunction with Geary County Emergency Management Services and the Kansas Livestock Association will be co-hosting a roundtable discussion on prescribed burning in Geary County.

The meeting is slated for 7 p.m., Tuesday evening, March 21st at the Geary County 4-H/Sr. Citizens Building, 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. in Junction City. There will be discussion of the state and county open burning regulations, Flint Hills Smoke Management plan and the many other factors that must be dealt with in prescribed burning.

In addition to the previously mentioned agencies, a representative with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be present to discuss smoke management issues. Following presentations by the representatives the floor will be opened to questions and comments to provide clarification and input from

landowners regarding prescribed burning and smoke management.

The program is free and open to the public. Grazing land managers are encouraged to attend.

For more information contact Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension Office at 238-4161 or cotte@ksu.edu.