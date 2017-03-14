Bramlage Coliseum Site of First and Second Round Women’s NCAA Tournament Games

The Kansas State Wildcats will play the Drake Bulldogs and the Stanford Cardinal will meet the New Mexico State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Kansas State University officials announced that the games will be played at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan Saturday afternoon. The contest between Stanford and New Mexico State will tip off at 12:30 p.m. while the contest between Kansas State and Drake is scheduled at 3 p.m. The winners will play Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum in a second round game.

These contests are part of the Lexington Regional in the tournament. Stanford is the number two seed, Kansas State number seven, Drake the tenth seed, and New Mexico State the number 15 seed.

The top seed in the Lexington regional is Notre Dame.

All session tickets for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament begin at $25 and are on sale online now and will be available today at 8:30 a.m. at the Bramlage Coliseum Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-221-CATS. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase all-session chairback tickets before the general public.