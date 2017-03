The public office hours for the Geary County Attorney’s office will undergo a slight change this week.

Currently the office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. but that will change to 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will continue to work, however , from 4 to 5 p.m. County Attorney Krista Blaisdell confirmed the staff will still be working 37-and-a-half hour weeks.