Health Department Director to Retire

The longtime Director of the Geary County Health Department, Pat Hunter, has informed the Geary County Commission of her intent to retire, effective June 19th.

Hunter noted that she has seen many changes in her tenure, but the greatest one is that over the past 10 years the agency passed its annual audits without material findings. The last audit was completed in September of 2015. Hunter also stated in a letter to County Human Resources Director John Thummel that also noteworthy was when the agency transition from a city – county operation to become a Geary County entity in 2015 the financial balance sheet transferred to the Geary County treasury totaled more than $900,000.

Hunter also noted, “Through the fiscal oversight of the Health Department by the combined City-County Board of Health the agency was able to expand / renovate the existing building without financial assistance from the City or County due to the fact that monies were saved for over 10 years to complete the planned expansion.”

Hunter said grants coming into the health department vary depending on funding sources, and will continue to be a source of concern as the federal and state agencies struggle to find funds for appropriation to the local agencies to do population services. “The local agency is responsible for managing all hazards, public health emergencies with its local partners during a crisis. This too over time will decrease in funding but the responsibilities will still belong to the County to protect the citizens of Geary County.”