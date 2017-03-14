Honoring Veterans with Designated Parking Spaces

Work is being done to include Veteran’s Parking Spaces in Junction City.

City Manager Allen Dinkel said the plan is to have spaces only on City lots, which include the parking lot across from the City office building and the parking lot directly east across the street from Heritage Park.

“The [spaces] are to at least acknowledge Veterans and the parking spaces [will be] reserved for those with Veterans license plates,” said Dinkel. “[We] decided to put those not on the street because of a problem with enforcement, but in parking lots so we can give honor to those that have served the country.”

The idea was brought to the City Commission by a member of the public in late 2016.

A final timeline on when the designated parking spots will emerge has not been determined, but the signs will only be on City owned lots.

Nick Brungardt, Walmart (Chestnut St.) General Manager, said he would completely support the effort at his store.

“We have a lot of Veterans that work for us in our store and I think those folks have given a lot for us, and giving them a parking space is probably one of the simplest things that we can do,” said Brungardt.

Ultimately, the decision for Walmart would come from corporate; but would other store owners adapt the reserved parking spaces as well?

Below are some signs that other communities have adopted.

