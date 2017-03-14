Long Term Senior Care Facility in the works

There is an effort underway to establish a non-profit long-term senior care facility in Junction City.

Calvin Pottberg, Greater Geary Community Foundation Chairman, said the project will fill a need in the community.

“We’re looking at a greenhouse style that’s almost like an at-home living facility rather than a facility just with wings on it and rooms, this is trying to have it like your home living room facility; we’re excited about and looking forward to it,” said Pottberg.

The facility would cost between $7 -$8 million.

“A new not for profit, long term care facility with everything from an Alzheimer’s unit to independent living to long-term care living…we’re in the process now of acquiring some land and then the next step will be fundraising and looking for other grants,” said Pottberg.

Donations to the project would be facilitated through the Greater Geary Community Foundation.