Police: Wanted suspect pulled fake handgun on officer

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a wanted man on assault charges against a police officer.

Just before 1:30p.m. Monday, a Salina police officer recognized Richard Long walking in the 900 Block of Highland Avenue in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The officer confronted Long who ran and then pulled a handgun on the officer.

After tackling the suspect, it was determined that the handgun was fake.

Long will now face additional aggravated assault charges, according to Forrester.

Long has previous convictions for aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property and unlawful manufacture of controlled substances, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.