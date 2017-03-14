Registration Efforts Under Way for May 9 Bond Issue Election

The effort to register voters for the May 9th school bond election is under way in Junction City. Voters could go to the polls to cast ballots on a proposed new Junction City High School.

Megan Katt and Abby Khoury registered voters Tuesday at Lincoln Elementary School during the time parents were visiting the school for parent – teacher conferences.

Khoury stated they were also providing information about the JCHS Way Forward campaign. On the turnout Tuesday she said, ” We’ve had a lot of people interested in what we’re doing and we’ve had a good amount of people registering, which is nice.” Khoury added most of those who were registering are aware of the campaign but they were provided more information to fill in little details.

Registration efforts were held at the JCHS play “Shrek” one night late last week where Khoury noted they were able to reach out to many high school seniors and get them registered.

If the Kansas State Board of Education authorizes state aid and federal heavy impact aid is received by USD 475 for the project as expected, voters on May 9th would be asked to approve a bond issue so the school district could qualify for the state aid funding for a new high school. The local property tax levy would not increase for this project.